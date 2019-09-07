Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS)

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) and Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) compete with each other in the Waste Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors Inc. 70 1.24 N/A 1.40 55.54 Attis Industries Inc. 2 1.94 N/A -16.87 0.00

Demonstrates Clean Harbors Inc. and Attis Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clean Harbors Inc. and Attis Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.1% Attis Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. and Attis Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Attis Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clean Harbors Inc. has an average target price of $81.33, and a 9.54% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clean Harbors Inc. and Attis Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 7.19%. Clean Harbors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.5%. Competitively, Attis Industries Inc. has 22.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Harbors Inc. 8.36% 10.32% 9.75% 30.29% 38.97% 57.67% Attis Industries Inc. -14.71% -14.2% -3.97% -42.28% -53.64% 2.11%

For the past year Clean Harbors Inc. was more bullish than Attis Industries Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Clean Harbors Inc. beats Attis Industries Inc.

Attis Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on biomass innovation and healthcare technologies. The company operates in two divisions, Technologies and Innovation. The Technology division focuses on providing patient care services; diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for patients and healthcare providers; and products and services in various areas, including hospital consulting services for laboratory and emergency department, polymerase chain reaction molecular testing, pharmacogenetics testing, and medication therapy management. This division also offers Bright City, a mobile application that enables towns, cities, and municipalities to communicate directly. The Innovation division focuses on producing materials and fuels from renewable sources. The company was formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Attis Industries, Inc. in April 2018. Attis Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Milton, Georgia.