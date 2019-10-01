Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Trades at $77.05 After Triangle; Gsi Technology (GSIT) Has 2.07 Sentiment

Gsi Technology Inc (GSIT) investors sentiment decreased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 29 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 14 reduced and sold holdings in Gsi Technology Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 6.76 million shares, up from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gsi Technology Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 17.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) formed triangle with $74.74 target or 3.00% below today’s $77.05 share price. Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) has $4.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 21,284 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8600 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 5.55% above currents $77.05 stock price. Clean Harbors had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold Clean Harbors, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 59 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 12,295 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.97% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Geode Mngmt Ltd Com owns 538,728 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 85,864 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & reported 231 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Lc invested in 0.48% or 176,565 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 22,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bogle Invest Mngmt L P De owns 140,444 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 342,168 shares. 2,823 were accumulated by Navellier And Assoc. Fmr holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.34 million for 26.03 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 988 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) has risen 22.69% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 9.07% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. for 447,182 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 80,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0.19% invested in the company for 58,000 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $202.91 million. It offers synchronous static random access memory products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. It has a 121.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products.