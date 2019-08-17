Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Comparing side by side

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) and Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE:WCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Waste Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors Inc. 69 1.27 N/A 1.40 55.54 Waste Connections Inc. 90 4.73 N/A 2.07 43.76

In table 1 we can see Clean Harbors Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waste Connections Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Clean Harbors Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Clean Harbors Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Waste Connections Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Clean Harbors Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.1% Waste Connections Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.58 beta indicates that Clean Harbors Inc. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Waste Connections Inc. has a 0.2 beta and it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clean Harbors Inc. are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Waste Connections Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clean Harbors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Waste Connections Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Clean Harbors Inc. and Waste Connections Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Waste Connections Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Clean Harbors Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.68% and an $77.67 average price target. On the other hand, Waste Connections Inc.’s potential upside is 4.85% and its average price target is $97. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Waste Connections Inc. seems more appealing than Clean Harbors Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clean Harbors Inc. and Waste Connections Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 70.3%. Insiders owned 7.5% of Clean Harbors Inc. shares. Comparatively, Waste Connections Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Harbors Inc. 8.36% 10.32% 9.75% 30.29% 38.97% 57.67% Waste Connections Inc. -3.59% -5.11% -1.32% 9.59% 17.96% 22.18%

For the past year Clean Harbors Inc. was more bullish than Waste Connections Inc.

Summary

Waste Connections Inc. beats Clean Harbors Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodlands, the United States.