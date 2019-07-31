Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Clean Harbors Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.12% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Clean Harbors Inc. has 7.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Clean Harbors Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 2.10% Industry Average 1.16% 23.05% 4.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Clean Harbors Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors Inc. N/A 67 48.57 Industry Average 19.63M 1.69B 250.79

Clean Harbors Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.00 2.36

$74 is the average target price of Clean Harbors Inc., with a potential downside of -4.90%. The potential upside of the peers is 74.92%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Clean Harbors Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Clean Harbors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Harbors Inc. -2.72% -6.9% 14.68% 2.9% 30.89% 37.89% Industry Average 2.63% 5.38% 13.54% 15.36% 23.23% 29.55%

For the past year Clean Harbors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Clean Harbors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Clean Harbors Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.09 Quick Ratio. Clean Harbors Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clean Harbors Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Clean Harbors Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Clean Harbors Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.21 which is 20.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Clean Harbors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Clean Harbors Inc.’s rivals beat Clean Harbors Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.