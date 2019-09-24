Clean Harbors (CLH) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Decreased Its Stake by $1.22 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 292,235 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.95M, down from 297,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 5.01M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 17,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 315,180 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.41M, down from 332,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 147,364 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.33 million for 25.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holding by 47,409 shares to 158,910 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 20,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 80,937 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 12,295 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 776,592 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 145,956 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 342,168 shares. 1.43M are held by State Street Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 13,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 162,347 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv invested in 6,024 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt holds 214,819 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has 3,590 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,079 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 11,438 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset reported 193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Using Too Much Debt? – yahoo.com” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Hidden Story Behind Clean Harbors’ Strong Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clean Harbors +10% after Q4 result beats – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Clean Harbors Commences Cash Tender Offer for Any and All $845000000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clean Harbors Announces $800 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Before The Mega Merger: Hereâ€™s A Look At How Philip Morris Stands In Comparison To Altria – Forbes” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.21% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 3,827 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 3,459 shares. Cedar Rock Cap holds 17.04% or 9.17M shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Lc invested in 8,823 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 30,420 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Heritage Wealth accumulated 69,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cincinnati Insurance holds 242,435 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Df Dent Incorporated has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Investec Asset North America Inc holds 39,402 shares. Cibc Bank Usa owns 0.52% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 46,965 shares. Granite Invest Partners Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Franklin Resource reported 3.61 million shares.