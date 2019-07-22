Clean Harbors (CLH) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Position by $1.57 Million; Maplelane Capital Lifted Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 234.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 505,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 720,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.72M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $315.1. About 16.30 million shares traded or 155.10% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 22,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,751 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268,000, down from 25,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 301,744 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3,535 shares to 6,261 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 3,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64M for 28.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 887,500 shares to 292,500 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

