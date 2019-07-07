Clean Harbors (CLH) Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Lowered Position; Pennsylvania Trust Co Holding In Dollar Gen New (DG) Was Has Raised

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 7,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,971 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, down from 21,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 117,743 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 10,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,929 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 89,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.12M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 28.80 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “‘One Up on Wall Street:’ Search for Multibaggers Among the Boring, Ridiculous and Disagreeable – GuruFocus.com” published on July 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Hidden Story Behind Clean Harbors’ Strong Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Amazon Reached $1T – Cramer’s Mad Money (9/4/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 71,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.01% or 20,760 shares. Oberweis Asset invested in 3,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 299,649 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 179,214 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 203,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 127,879 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 81,595 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 7,958 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 14,940 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp has 0.09% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 6,356 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Lp stated it has 0.03% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 87,288 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Inc.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 42,908 shares to 91,085 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 19,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,846 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 73,430 shares. 787,139 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Aldebaran Inc accumulated 17,981 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 50 shares. 18,015 were reported by Timucuan Asset Mngmt Incorporated Fl. 387 were accumulated by Fred Alger. Burney Company holds 15,639 shares. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.05% or 247,377 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 28,363 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,991 shares. Chase Inv Counsel holds 35,198 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Majedie Asset Management Limited holds 0.76% or 90,303 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,865 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,038 shares to 125,917 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 41,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,694 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dollar General Analyst Sees Multiple Drivers For Market Share Growth – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.