Clean Harbors (CLH) Share Value Rose While Waddell & Reed Financial Raised by $28.53 Million Its Position; Evertec (EVTC) Shareholder Continental Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 72,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 122,751 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 194,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 314,566 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 65.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 401,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.71M, up from 614,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 143,697 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 57,600 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $38.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 86,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,697 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27,438 shares to 52,438 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

