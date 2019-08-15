Clean Harbors (CLH) Share Value Rose While Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.09 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose While Underhill Investment Management Has Increased Stake

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 15,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 197,173 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, down from 212,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.72. About 382,978 shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.87 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 40,310 shares to 545,399 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Family Solut (NYSE:BFAM) by 14,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 11,355 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Com holds 10,234 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). First Quadrant Lp Ca has 6,900 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,897 shares. Atria Investments, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,294 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 13,971 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 5,497 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc reported 123,777 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Gru Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 31,495 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 6,188 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clean Harbors, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Gained 51% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Clean Harbors Announces $800 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,400 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.