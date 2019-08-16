Clean Harbors (CLH) Market Valuation Rose While A-R-T- Advisors Lifted by $882,885 Its Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose While Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Decreased Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 102.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 12,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 24,524 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 12,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 366,201 shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 247,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, down from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $189.18. About 842,678 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 7,740 shares to 11,360 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 21,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,757 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest has invested 0.07% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 4,467 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 179,214 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 167,226 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Co Ltd Liability holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 173,123 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 13,809 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Communications has 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 81,021 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,892 shares. Regions Corp owns 1,456 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 10,389 shares. Nomura Holdings has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 31,757 shares. 5,736 were accumulated by Secor Cap Limited Partnership. Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 2,526 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5.95 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 1.66M shares to 14.83M shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 400,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.62 million for 32.84 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.