Clean Harbors (CLH) Holder Credit Agricole S A Increased Its Position; Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 38.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 34,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,804 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 88,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 129,919 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 144,755 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 87,288 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.14% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Tygh Mngmt holds 1.7% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 135,052 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 5,789 shares. Moreover, Bogle Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has 1.05% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 192,165 shares. Amp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 2,716 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,848 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 13,209 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 0.09% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 56,826 shares to 131,504 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 5,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,740 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.44 million for 42.07 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).