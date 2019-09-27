Clean Harbors (CLH) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose; Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) Holder Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.70 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 39,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 166,410 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.56 million, down from 205,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 423,076 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $124 FROM $122; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q Net $287M; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 10,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 83,838 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, down from 94,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 123,069 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold CLH shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.15 million shares or 1.57% less from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 10,300 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 145,956 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 3,279 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 8 shares. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 3,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,384 are owned by Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp. Bb&T has 38,983 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 510,974 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 57,872 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 17,581 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc accumulated 2.37% or 3.46 million shares. 7,232 were reported by Hilltop.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.11M for 26.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 411,402 shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $299.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 36,273 shares to 119,602 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 112,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 814,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,858 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh invested 0.89% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 13,194 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Invesco reported 526,863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 6.80M shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. 7,604 were accumulated by Pettee Invsts Incorporated. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 29,130 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 385,038 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 7,400 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP owns 27,938 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.