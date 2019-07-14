Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

We will be comparing the differences between Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gas Utilities industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 3 1.75 N/A -0.02 0.00 National Grid plc 54 0.00 N/A 6.50 8.33

Table 1 highlights Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and National Grid plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and National Grid plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0.00% -8% -4.9% National Grid plc 0.00% 17.5% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.01 beta indicates that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, National Grid plc has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National Grid plc are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National Grid plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and National Grid plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 National Grid plc 0 0 2 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.5% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.9% of National Grid plc are owned by institutional investors. About 32.99% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of National Grid plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Energy Fuels Corp. -8.71% -13.46% 50.53% 16.94% 39.41% 64.53% National Grid plc 1.03% 0.61% -0.48% -2.31% -6.28% 12.84%

For the past year Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has stronger performance than National Grid plc

Summary

National Grid plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations; provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users; and processes and sells RNG, which is used as vehicle fuel. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising natural gas and RNG as a vehicle fuel, such as Low Carbon Fuel Standards and Renewable Identification Numbers Credits; and helps its customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 45,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 570 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.