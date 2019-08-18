Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK)

Since Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) are part of the Gas Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 3 1.27 N/A -0.15 0.00 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 92 2.23 N/A 3.55 26.30

Table 1 highlights Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0.00% -5.3% -3.5% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. are 3.2 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is $95, which is potential -0.22% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.5% and 66.7%. About 32.99% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Energy Fuels Corp. -1.84% 2.69% -13.31% 40.53% -5.32% 55.23% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 1.9% 0.49% 1.62% 4.16% 13.01% 14.96%

For the past year Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chesapeake Utilities Corporation.

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations; provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users; and processes and sells RNG, which is used as vehicle fuel. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising natural gas and RNG as a vehicle fuel, such as Low Carbon Fuel Standards and Renewable Identification Numbers Credits; and helps its customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 45,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 570 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.