Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Reaches $2.16 After 7.00% Up Move; BJS Restaurants Has 0.83 Sentiment

BJS Restaurants Inc (BJRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 81 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 98 sold and trimmed holdings in BJS Restaurants Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 19.11 million shares, down from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding BJS Restaurants Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 63 Increased: 51 New Position: 30.

The stock of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 444,263 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has declined 5.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS ENTERED CONTRACT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS TO CONSTRUCT 3 CNG FUELING STATIONS ALONG ONTARIO’S HIGHWAY 401; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Rev $102.4M; 10/05/2018 – Total to Make Significant Equity Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Drive Deployment of Natural Gas Heavy-Duty Trucks; 25/04/2018 – Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Environmental Leadership Position by Converting Its California Ready-Mix Truck Fleet to Clean Energy’s Redeem™; 13/03/2018 Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 86.4 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $89.3 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2017; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0CThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $442.17 million company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $2.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLNE worth $30.95 million more.

More notable recent Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Clean Energy Fuels Stock Is Down 12%: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CLNE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Analysts await Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 58.96 million shares or 2.20% more from 57.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc holds 0% or 14,849 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 25 shares. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt has 75,562 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 266,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 800,540 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 113,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 15,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Amer Gru Inc Inc invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). State Street has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 3.49 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 382,074 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 4,603 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 107,500 shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $442.17 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 64.10% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $2.86 million for 64.13 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.41% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 238,619 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) has declined 34.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 23/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants: Nichols Resignation Effective June 5; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Files For Initial Public Offering — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club filed for an IPO, marking its bid to become a public company again; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Set For IPO; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q REV. $278.5M, EST. $274.1M; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB SAYS LAURA SEN TO RETIRE FROM BOARD; 03/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with New York Yankees as an Official Partner; 13/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC BJRI.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $48

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BJRI) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Evansville, Indiana Nasdaq:BJRI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Opens Sixth Restaurant in Indiana – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BJ’s: Having Steak For A Cheeseburger Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BJ’S Restaurant & Brewhouse® Inspires Guests To Become Obsessed With Their World-Famous Pizookies® By Offering Them For $3 In September – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.