Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Reaches $2.16 After 7.00% Down Move; 5 Analysts Covering First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

The stock of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 1.02M shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has declined 5.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 86.4 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $89.3 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2017; 24/05/2018 – Clean Energy Advocates Congressional Support for Natural Gas Legislation; 20/04/2018 – Clean Energy to Construct Three CNG Stations in Ontario for Union Energy Solutions; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 04/04/2018 – Clean Energy Introduces $1 a Gallon ZERO NOW Renewable Natural Gas Offer; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 85.1 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $102.4 Million for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Environmental Leadership Position by Converting Its California Ready-Mix Truck Fleet to Clean Energy’s Redeem™; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q REV. $89.3M, EST. $83.8MThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $442.17M company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $2.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CLNE worth $30.95M less.

Among 6 analysts covering First Quantum Minerals Ltd (TSE:FM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. First Quantum Minerals Ltd had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FM in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) on Wednesday, June 19 to “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FM in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by IBC. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. See First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.95 million shares traded. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive First Quantum Minerals’s (TSE:FM) Share Price Down A Worrying 52%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (TSE:FM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (TSE:FM) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “First Quantum signals potential restart of Ravensthorpe mine – MINING.com” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. The firm operates six mines, including the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper-zinc mine in Finland; the Ravensthorpe nickel-cobalt mine in Australia; and the Ã‡ayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

More notable recent Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clean Energy Fuels EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Mixed on Solar, Alternative Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $442.17 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

