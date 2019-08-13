Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Is At $2.12 Formed Wedge; Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Has 1.61 Sentiment

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 153 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 95 decreased and sold their stock positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 18.76 million shares, down from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 65 Increased: 108 New Position: 45.

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.43M for 17.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Biglari Capital Corp. holds 68.21% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for 3.53 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 31,167 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Street Advisors Llc has 2.38% invested in the company for 48,555 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates Inc has invested 1.76% in the stock. Richard C. Young & Co. Ltd., a Rhode Island-based fund reported 50,369 shares.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.