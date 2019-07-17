Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 67,937 shares with $7.06M value, down from 71,681 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.35. About 313,805 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.725. About 332,862 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has risen 39.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS ENTERED CONTRACT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS TO CONSTRUCT 3 CNG FUELING STATIONS ALONG ONTARIO’S HIGHWAY 401; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss $28.3M; 13/03/2018 Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 20/04/2018 – Clean Energy to Construct Three CNG Stations in Ontario for Union Energy Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 22/04/2018 – DJ Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLNE); 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 04/04/2018 – Clean Energy Introduces $1 a Gallon ZERO NOW Renewable Natural Gas Offer; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $557.68 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 1,000 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Art Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 38,896 shares. Aqr Cap Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Brave Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 21,829 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 4,950 shares. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 4,000 shares. Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 11,975 shares. Grassi Mngmt owns 33,500 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 126,475 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Com stated it has 0.27% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 121,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 138,272 shares to 536,747 valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,775 shares and now owns 251,807 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $103 target. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.40 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 36,981 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 3,833 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has invested 0.23% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability reported 8,448 shares stake. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 583,024 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated reported 1.66M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 6,309 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & accumulated 4,525 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.03% or 4,394 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.71M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Services holds 0.82% or 7,562 shares in its portfolio.