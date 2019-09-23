Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (:) Comparing side by side

Both Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Gas Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 3 1.33 N/A -0.15 0.00 Suburban Propane Partners L.P. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.30 18.83

Table 1 highlights Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0.00% -5.3% -3.5% Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 0.00% 15.2% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. are 3.2 and 2.7. Competitively, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has 1.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.5% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.1% of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 32.99% are Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Energy Fuels Corp. -1.84% 2.69% -13.31% 40.53% -5.32% 55.23% Suburban Propane Partners L.P. 1.7% 2.98% 4.42% 6.74% 2.81% 27.4%

For the past year Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has stronger performance than Suburban Propane Partners L.P.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations; provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users; and processes and sells RNG, which is used as vehicle fuel. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising natural gas and RNG as a vehicle fuel, such as Low Carbon Fuel Standards and Renewable Identification Numbers Credits; and helps its customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 45,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 570 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. This segment offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces and as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The companyÂ’s Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. Its Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The company also sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 24, 2016, it served approximately 1.1 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 675 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.