Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Gas Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 3 1.26 N/A -0.15 0.00 RGC Resources Inc. 28 3.20 N/A 1.10 26.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and RGC Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and RGC Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels Corp. 0.00% -5.3% -3.5% RGC Resources Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RGC Resources Inc.’s beta is -0.2 which is 120.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. are 3.2 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor RGC Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RGC Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.5% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.1% of RGC Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 32.99%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of RGC Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Energy Fuels Corp. -1.84% 2.69% -13.31% 40.53% -5.32% 55.23% RGC Resources Inc. 2.71% -3.71% 7.71% 0.31% 1.48% -3.94%

For the past year Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has 55.23% stronger performance while RGC Resources Inc. has -3.94% weaker performance.

Summary

RGC Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations; provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users; and processes and sells RNG, which is used as vehicle fuel. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising natural gas and RNG as a vehicle fuel, such as Low Carbon Fuel Standards and Renewable Identification Numbers Credits; and helps its customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 45,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 570 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.