Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Raging Capital Management Raised By $10.55 Million Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) stake by 65.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc acquired 3.52M shares as Cvr Partners Lp (UAN)'s stock declined 0.53%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 8.87 million shares with $35.13 million value, up from 5.35 million last quarter. Cvr Partners Lp now has $411.22M valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 23,556 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter's $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.'s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 502,291 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has risen 39.41% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $511.64 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 107,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 156,754 shares. 557,499 are held by D E Shaw & Inc. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 647 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 53,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 226,587 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 15,917 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 900 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 128,761 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). State Street Corp invested in 3.05M shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 208 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 4,118 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Symphony Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Marco Inv Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 25,500 shares. Greenwich Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 20,781 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 3.01M shares. 1.98 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 1,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Llp invested in 0% or 162,088 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 15,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 230,779 shares. Forbes J M Llp holds 14,900 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) stake by 190,414 shares to 5.84 million valued at $31.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wen Hldg Inc stake by 598,781 shares and now owns 624,275 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.