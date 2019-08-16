Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Position Upped by Mackay Shields Llc; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holder Twin Securities Lifted Its Stake by $7.80 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) by 118.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 186,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.31% . The institutional investor held 344,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 157,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.005. About 729,705 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has declined 5.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q Rev $102.4M; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Rev $89.3M; 20/04/2018 – Clean Energy to Construct Three CNG Stations in Ontario for Union Energy Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Total to Make Significant Equity Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and Drive Deployment of Natural Gas Heavy-Duty Trucks; 13/03/2018 Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 13/03/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 24/05/2018 – Clean Energy Advocates Congressional Support for Natural Gas Legislation; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss $28.3M

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c

More recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 541 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 11,192 shares. 40,133 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Bancshares Of America De owns 1.93 million shares. Oak Ridge Invests Llc has 0.66% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 210,870 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 295 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 612,048 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 50,393 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.32% or 369,100 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 6,405 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.01% or 650,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% or 2.63M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 26,287 were reported by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co owns 982,102 shares.

More notable recent Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Short Interest Moves in Some Solar, Alternative Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clean Energy Fuels Revs Up On Higher Volumes – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy With Your Tax Refund – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 15, 2019.