Clarus (CLAR) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Primerica (PRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Primerica Inc (PRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 116 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 99 sold and reduced holdings in Primerica Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 36.72 million shares, down from 37.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Primerica Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 91 Increased: 67 New Position: 49.

Analysts expect Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.22 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. CLAR’s profit would be $6.70 million giving it 12.84 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Clarus Corporation’s analysts see 633.33% EPS growth. It closed at $11.3 lastly. It is down 68.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLAR News: 12/03/2018 – CLARUS CORP – FOR 2018, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, COMPANY EXPECTS SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $197.5 MLN TO $202.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Clarus Sees FY18 Sales $200M-$205M; 07/05/2018 – Clarus 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 12/03/2018 – Clarus Names John Walbrecht President; 01/05/2018 – Sierra Bullets Makes Strategic Investments in Sales and Marketing; 12/03/2018 Clarus Promotes John Walbrecht to President; 12/03/2018 – Clarus 4Q EPS 20c; 26/03/2018 – Clarus’ Black Diamond Opens Anchorage, Alaska Retail Store; 07/05/2018 – Clarus Backs FY18 Sales $200M-$205M; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering and Retains Clarus Securities as Financial Advisor

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.63M for 14.31 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.19% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 135,571 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (PRI) has risen 7.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46

Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj holds 7% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. for 245,371 shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc owns 758,386 shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 2.66% invested in the company for 4.20 million shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Academy Capital Management Inc Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 67,046 shares.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Clarus Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and various other outdoor recreation activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $344.33 million. The firm provides climbing products, such as belay/rappel devices, bouldering products, carabiners and quickdraws, chalks, chalk bags, climbing packs, crampons, crash pads, harnesses, technical and mountaineering ice axes, ice and rock protection devices, bouldering line of technical apparels, and various other climbing accessories; and skiing products comprising technical apparels, airbags, winter packs for skiing, bindings, poles, skis, skins, snow gloves, and snow packs, as well as avalanche safety devices, including transceivers, probes, and shovels. It has a 32.56 P/E ratio. It also offers mountain line products, such as mountaineering backpacks for backpacking, expeditions, alpinism, and day use in the outdoor and urban environments, as well as gloves, headlamps, lights, tents, trekking poles, and various other hiking and mountaineering accessories.

