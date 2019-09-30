Clarus (CLAR) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Sellers Increased By 70.59% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.22 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. CLAR’s profit would be $6.60M giving it 13.33 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Clarus Corporation’s analysts see 633.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 157,472 shares traded. Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) has risen 68.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLAR News: 07/05/2018 – CLARUS CORP – UNCHANGED 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – CLARUS LIFESCIENCES Il LP PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 11.92 PCT STAKE IN CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS AS OF OCT. 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Clarus Announces Terms for Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – Sierra Bullets Makes Strategic Investments in Sales and Marketing; 12/03/2018 – CLARUS CORP – FOR 2018, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, COMPANY EXPECTS SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $197.5 MLN TO $202.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Clarus Sees FY18 Sales $200M-$205M; 12/03/2018 – Clarus Names John Walbrecht President; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – CLARUS CORP – IN 2018, ALSO EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN TO BE ABOUT 8%; 07/05/2018 – CLARUS CORP CLAR.O FY2018 REV VIEW $202.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) had an increase of 70.59% in short interest. MCB’s SI was 58,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 70.59% from 34,000 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)’s short sellers to cover MCB’s short positions. The SI to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp’s float is 0.98%. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 10,682 shares traded. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) has declined 14.42% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCB News: 30/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names Scott Lublin Chief Lending Officer; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank: David M. Gavrin to Remain on the Board; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Names William Reinhardt as Chairman; 21/04/2018 – DJ Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCB); 12/03/2018 Metropolitan Bank Holding Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names William Reinhardt Chairman of the Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP – DAVID M. GAVRIN TO REMAIN ON BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys Into Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK NAMES WILLIAM REINHARDT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Clarus Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and various other outdoor recreation activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $351.67 million. The firm provides climbing products, such as belay/rappel devices, bouldering products, carabiners and quickdraws, chalks, chalk bags, climbing packs, crampons, crash pads, harnesses, technical and mountaineering ice axes, ice and rock protection devices, bouldering line of technical apparels, and various other climbing accessories; and skiing products comprising technical apparels, airbags, winter packs for skiing, bindings, poles, skis, skins, snow gloves, and snow packs, as well as avalanche safety devices, including transceivers, probes, and shovels. It has a 33.79 P/E ratio. It also offers mountain line products, such as mountaineering backpacks for backpacking, expeditions, alpinism, and day use in the outdoor and urban environments, as well as gloves, headlamps, lights, tents, trekking poles, and various other hiking and mountaineering accessories.

