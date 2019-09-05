Clarus (CLAR) At $11.25 Forms Top; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) formed multiple top with $12.04 target or 7.00% above today’s $11.25 share price. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has $337.43M valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 70,569 shares traded. Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) has risen 68.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLAR News: 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering and Retains Clarus Securities as Financial Advisor; 07/05/2018 – Clarus 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Clarus Corporation to Expand in Utah; 12/03/2018 Clarus Promotes John Walbrecht to President; 17/05/2018 – Bertram Capital Completes Sale of Clarus; 10/04/2018 – Clarus Commerce Launches London Office, Solidifying UK Expansion; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering and Retains Clarus Securities as Financial Advisor; 07/05/2018 – CLARUS CORP – UNCHANGED 2018 OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Sierra Bullets Makes Strategic Investments in Sales and Marketing; 04/04/2018 – CLARUS LIFESCIENCES Il LP PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 11.92 PCT STAKE IN CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS AS OF OCT. 31, 2017

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CLAR’s profit will be $6.60M for 12.78 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Clarus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 633.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.45% above currents $169.71 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.