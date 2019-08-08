Clarus (CLAR) At $11.13 Forms Top; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Its Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) stake by 150.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 606,109 shares as Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.01M shares with $71.86 million value, up from 402,700 last quarter. Church & Dwight Co Inc now has $18.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 1.14 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD)

Among 8 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church & Dwight had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, March 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of CHD in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) stake by 18,265 shares to 121,895 valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) stake by 3,282 shares and now owns 208,192 shares. Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.11M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 7,347 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 26,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 785,568 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.08% stake. Us Bancshares De has 0.03% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 156,332 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 1.38M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Prospector Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.73% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 282,623 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 13,419 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Df Dent & Com invested in 25,268 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated owns 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1,036 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 407 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).