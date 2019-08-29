Clarkston Capital Partners Upped Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake by $4.94 Million; Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Cut Stake by $329,208

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 83,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.65M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 916,101 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 7,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 10,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 18,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 4.65M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains 2018 Net Sales View of $15.2B-$15.4; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,505 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited Com. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 87,709 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited reported 50,651 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 7.34 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Logan Cap Management accumulated 0.13% or 48,439 shares. Ariel Ltd holds 0.27% or 487,993 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 206,030 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 184,452 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,790 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 19,317 shares. Captrust reported 2,483 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 9,491 shares. 6,905 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,753 shares to 100,346 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares to 7,507 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,915 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).