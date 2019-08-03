Clarkston Capital Partners Upped Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $4.17 Million; Markel Cut Its John Deere (DE) Position by $14.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 463,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 5.33M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.26 million, up from 4.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.19M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services holds 1.96% or 40,255 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,655 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.09% or 109,818 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington-based Coldstream Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,420 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company stated it has 80,043 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Veritable LP owns 11,923 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oakworth invested in 0.05% or 1,464 shares. Advisory Services Networks reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). American Century Incorporated holds 0.14% or 845,561 shares. Bp Public Limited has 50,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 3,000 shares. Moreover, Zacks Invest has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,392 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 14.07 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) by 54,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares to 7,507 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,099 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Limited has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc owns 220,135 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.37% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 9.26M shares. Texas-based Hilltop Incorporated has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 30,619 shares. Vigilant Capital Lc holds 150 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 3.51 million shares in its portfolio. M Hldg Secs reported 105,818 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 647,353 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc holds 0.08% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp Tru reported 51,640 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com holds 436,711 shares. Reilly Fincl Llc owns 21,769 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh reported 1.59 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

