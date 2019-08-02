Clarkston Capital Partners Upped By $435,321 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Citizens (CIA) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,103 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 44,501 shares with $9.25M value, up from 42,398 last quarter. 3M Co now has $99.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Citizens Inc (CIA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 25 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 18 decreased and sold their positions in Citizens Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 11.16 million shares, up from 11.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citizens Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens, Inc. for 13,297 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 123,240 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in the company for 18,664 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 31,555 shares.

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $355.64 million. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole-life, burial insurance, pre-need, and accident and health related policies in the Midwest and southern United States, as well as ordinary whole-life policies and endowment policies to non-U.S. residents. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants.

The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 84,645 shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. Citizens, Inc. (CIA) has declined 5.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 7,171 shares to 362,915 valued at $54.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 8,730 shares and now owns 801,828 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Bauman James L also sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. The insider THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66 million. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260.

