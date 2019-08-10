Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed Waters (WAT) Position by $864,695; 683 Capital Management Boosted Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Holding by $4.90 Million; Shares Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,058 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94 million, down from 253,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22,485 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $91.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. The insider Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.07% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Eaton Vance Management holds 16,399 shares. Investec Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hanseatic stated it has 2,653 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,354 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). American Gp owns 30,470 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 53,457 are owned by British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 7,118 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Capital has invested 1.4% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 564,394 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.30M shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Soleno Therapeutics Inc by 275,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,087 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Capital Advisors Lc holds 222,372 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 5,882 shares. First National Com holds 11,679 shares. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 777,786 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,114 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Old Point Tru And Fincl Serv N A invested in 0.17% or 6,691 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Business Fin Ser has invested 0.1% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arvest Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cibc Asset Management owns 0.2% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 644,117 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Communication stated it has 119,548 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings.