Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stake By $331,200; Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Shorts Increased By 8.2%

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 4,800 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 1.48M shares with $103.22M value, down from 1.49 million last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $5.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 324,275 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) had an increase of 8.2% in short interest. DWSN’s SI was 1.34 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.2% from 1.24 million shares previously. With 172,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s short sellers to cover DWSN’s short positions. The SI to Dawson Geophysical Company’s float is 6.41%. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 27,463 shares traded. Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has declined 69.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DWSN News: 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 27/04/2018 – Allan Dawson: Bayer, Monsanto deal on track for U.S. approval by end of May: source | Reuters #westcdnag; 08/05/2018 – MORIEN NAMES DAWSON BRISCO AS PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Rev $49.9M; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC GROUP LTD CIM.AX – THIESS, SECURED A A$190 MLN CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM ANGLO AMERICAN TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE MINING SERVICES AT DAWSON SOUTH; 08/05/2018 – Morien Appoints Dawson Brisco as President; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: UBS WLTH MGMT RECRUITING HEAD DAWSON TO LEAVE: FINEWS; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC’S THIESS WINS A$190M DAWSON SOUTH EXTENSION PROJECT

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $47.37 million. The firm acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including gas and oil companies, and independent gas and oil operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It currently has negative earnings. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $130.58M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) stake by 47,381 shares to 4.90M valued at $144.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) stake by 24,203 shares and now owns 536,518 shares. Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial has $11000 highest and $82 lowest target. $97.33’s average target is 31.76% above currents $73.87 stock price. LPL Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Friday, July 26 report. Citigroup maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $10000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 6,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Agf Investments owns 50,000 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 5.51% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 1,707 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Interest Gru holds 2,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 16,614 shares. Raymond James & owns 322,266 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.05% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 13,787 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company invested in 50,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, a New York-based fund reported 205,764 shares. 27,138 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.06% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).