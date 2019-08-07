Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Waters (WAT) by $864,695 as Valuation Declined; Trigran Investments Lowered Stake in Purecycle (PCYO) by $413,505

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,058 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94 million, down from 253,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $210.05. About 161,965 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 4,407 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,000 shares to 242,087 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp by 29,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2.50M shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 17,424 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department reported 3 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 943 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group owns 18,357 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 123,307 shares in its portfolio. 1,057 are held by Corporation. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 4,051 shares stake. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Lc reported 2.84% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 578,330 were reported by Glenmede Na. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, February 13.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 21,942 shares to 114,570 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 31,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

