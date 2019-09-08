Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $12.83 Million; Opaleye Management Has Boosted Stake in Epizyme (EPZM)

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 490,504 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 123,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 527,907 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.93 million, down from 651,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “P&G launches ad campaign featuring NFLâ€™s top QB – Cincinnati Business Courier”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 21,115 shares to 649,285 shares, valued at $67.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,501 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Ok has 1.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 150,067 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 7,670 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates holds 4,164 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 2.16 million shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 1.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peoples Finance Services has 2.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 54,400 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 429,475 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc stated it has 480,707 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Com invested in 36,629 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,882 shares. Chatham Cap Inc reported 18,612 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1,400 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,989 shares. Burns J W New York reported 71,609 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 232,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 915 shares. Products Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 152,300 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 24,742 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Meeder Asset Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 427 shares. Opus Point Management Ltd holds 50,378 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 130,300 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Proshare owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 33,385 shares. Int Gru invested in 0% or 37,992 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com stated it has 101,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.75 million were reported by Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Lp. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested in 0% or 77,714 shares.

