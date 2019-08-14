Clarkston Capital Partners Trimmed By $864,695 Its Waters (WAT) Position; Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Carters (CRI) Stake

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 250,058 shares with $62.94M value, down from 253,503 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $208.08. About 522,663 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased Carters Inc (CRI) stake by 4.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,300 shares as Carters Inc (CRI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Petrus Trust Company Lta holds 115,700 shares with $11.66 million value, down from 121,000 last quarter. Carters Inc now has $3.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 1.42 million shares traded or 94.57% up from the average. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 3.96% above currents $208.08 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 21,942 shares to 114,570 valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 4,406 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) was raised too.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Management owns 1,718 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 207,583 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Limited Co holds 0.01% or 5,868 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 52,350 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Limited holds 3,635 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt has 14,425 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.3% or 4,436 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 191,970 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Personal Service holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,568 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De accumulated 2,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 154,644 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 53,374 are held by Burney Co.

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Carter’s’s (NYSE:CRI) 33% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carter’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank Corporation reported 11,137 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ghp Advisors reported 6,652 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 2,062 shares. Chilton Lc invested in 0.09% or 24,704 shares. State Street reported 1.15M shares stake. Dubuque Savings Bank Tru Communications holds 500 shares. Valinor Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 3.33% or 631,615 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership owns 28,291 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 46,831 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 2 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). 10,171 were accumulated by Opus Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,837 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.74% or 415,601 shares.