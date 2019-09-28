Clarkston Capital Partners Stake in Cdk Global (CDK) Has Lifted by $6.62 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Value Rose, Alta Capital Management Has Raised Position by $348,538

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 761 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 126,694 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.06M, up from 125,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 135,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 30/05/2018 – CDK Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.23 TO $3.28; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25,758 shares to 502,149 shares, valued at $55.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 256,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,358 shares to 62,298 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,481 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).