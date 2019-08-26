Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stake; Shorts at Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Lowered By 1.85%

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc acquired 16,460 shares as Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 624,376 shares with $68.30M value, up from 607,916 last quarter. Landstar Sys Inc now has $3.98B valuation. The stock decreased 4.32% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $104.87. About 289,550 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B

Frequency Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:FEIM) had a decrease of 1.85% in short interest. FEIM’s SI was 5,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.85% from 5,400 shares previously. With 5,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Frequency Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s short sellers to cover FEIM’s short positions. The SI to Frequency Electronics Inc’s float is 0.08%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 1,943 shares traded. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) has risen 55.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEIM News: 15/03/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – FUNDED BACKLOG AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WAS $16 MLN COMPARED TO $28 MLN AT YEAR END OF PRIOR FISCAL YEAR; 09/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS HOLDER EDENBROOK REPORTS 16.2% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – AWARD OF TWO COST-PLUS-FIXED-FEE CONTRACTS BY AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY (AFRL); 19/04/2018 – DJ Frequency Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEIM); 04/04/2018 – Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Award of Contracts to Develop a Next Generation Atomic Frequency Standard; 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC – TERMINATED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE-BASED COUNTERPARTY CO ENTERED INTO IN DEC 2016, TO SELL FEI-GILLAM; 15/03/2018 Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 01/05/2018 – Frequency Electronics Announces the Election of Dr. Stanton Sloane as Pres and CEO; 03/05/2018 – FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS -EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 27, SOLD ITS INTERESTS IN FEI-GILLAM TO EUROPEAN BASED PURCHASER FOR NOMINAL PURCHASE PRICE – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Frequency Electronics 3Q Loss $10.4M

More notable recent Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc. New Electronic Warfare Product Line – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) Associates Awarded the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Frequency Electronics Announces Year End Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call: Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 4:30 PM ET – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frequency Electronics, Inc. Awarded $5.9M Lockheed Martin Contract To Qualify Atomic Clocks for Potential Use on Next Gen GPS IIIF Satellites – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The company has market cap of $99.05 million. It operates through two divisions, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. It currently has negative earnings. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $419,989 activity. Edenbrook Capital – LLC had bought 5,206 shares worth $62,409.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.18, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Frequency Electronics, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 104.45% more from 3.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology holds 0% in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) or 256,580 shares. Shufro Rose And Commerce Lc reported 28,397 shares. Smith Moore & invested in 0.06% or 21,200 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 14,488 shares. Needham Inv Management Limited Company holds 0.78% or 192,500 shares in its portfolio. 25,616 were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Ltd Com. Vanguard Gru holds 0% in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) or 293,341 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 0.06% or 77,634 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 17,200 shares. 26,000 are held by Bridgeway Cap Management. 2,100 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM). Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.02% in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) or 20,808 shares. Kennedy Mngmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,856 were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited. 211 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,910 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited reported 0.05% stake. Element Capital Management Ltd accumulated 3,957 shares. Atlanta Management Company L L C holds 2.34 million shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 109 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 2.47% or 235,793 shares. Parthenon Lc accumulated 79,655 shares. Bridges Inc reported 12,050 shares. Fenimore Asset Management has 343,042 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 138,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,363 shares stake. Natixis stated it has 28,358 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 64,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: LSTR, XPO, GTT – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Landstar (LSTR) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Truck Drivers Generally Pan Proposed Revisions To Hours-Of-Service Rules – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.