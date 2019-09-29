Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding by $14.33 Million; Stock Declined; As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Market Valuation Rose, Gratia Capital Has Upped Stake

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 255,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.29M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.69 million shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 152,146 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 129,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 281,731 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 507,152 shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $147.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 35,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,075 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).