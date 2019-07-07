Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Its Holding in Hillenbrand (HI) by $1.29 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Increases Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 31,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.86 million, up from 976,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 102,482 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 16.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 74,235 shares to 55,164 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 123,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,907 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Lp has 0.07% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 156,959 shares. Federated Pa invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Gam Ag stated it has 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 19,101 are owned by Shell Asset Management Commerce. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Eaton Vance Management invested in 0% or 33,286 shares. 48,127 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 2,336 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Cubic Asset Ltd Co accumulated 8,750 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Schroder Inv Management Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 104,759 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 11,452 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 365 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire Group Inc holds 0.37% or 7,750 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community National Bank Na reported 0.81% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lau Assoc Lc accumulated 1.16% or 17,535 shares. 6,836 are owned by Freestone Limited Liability Corporation. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Windsor Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2,530 shares. Lakeview Cap Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,386 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd invested in 0.01% or 16 shares. 65,283 are owned by M Securities. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,791 shares. Fayez Sarofim &, Texas-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sunbelt stated it has 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 12,411 shares to 548,140 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).