Clarkston Capital Partners Raised By $1.85 Million Its Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Stake; J C Penney Co (JCP) Sentiment Is 0.94

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc acquired 73,875 shares as Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM)'s stock rose 4.06%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 2.12 million shares with $53.37M value, up from 2.05 million last quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt now has $2.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 314,721 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 20.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500.

J C Penney Co Inc (JCP) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 73 funds increased or started new positions, while 78 sold and reduced stakes in J C Penney Co Inc. The funds in our database reported: 204.28 million shares, up from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding J C Penney Co Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 55 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,057 shares to 347,099 valued at $40.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 123,319 shares and now owns 527,907 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 2Q19 Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 2.68M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) has declined 55.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Veteran retail leader named to JCPenney board of directors – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of E-commerce – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Penny Stocks That Have Fallen From Grace – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Masters Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 7.00 million shares. The New York-based J. Goldman & Co Lp has invested 0.34% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.07 million shares.