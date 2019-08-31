Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holding; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Lowered by $327,435

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 33,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals EUR3.95B-EUR4.15B; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 34.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 191,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 749,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.24 million, up from 558,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 359,432 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 467,562 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 4,082 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 8,897 are held by Valmark Advisers. Montgomery Inc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 38,957 shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 0.02% or 3,025 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 115,157 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 11,000 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Boston Lc has invested 0.5% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Harding Loevner Lp has 880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.2% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1.03M are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP invested in 23,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management invested 0.57% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares to 250,058 shares, valued at $62.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,099 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).