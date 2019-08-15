Clarkston Capital Partners Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $12.16 Million as Shares Declined; Wns (Holdings) LTD Sponsored (WNS) Shareholder Diamond Hill Capital Management Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 289,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 297,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 5.15 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored (WNS) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 22,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 244,979 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 267,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 16,319 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International (NYSE:RPM) by 48,379 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $70.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc. by 724,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM).

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capri: Undone By Blunder On China – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vipshop Holdings Limited EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know What Capri Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CPRI) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vipshop +9.4% after adjusted profits rise 84% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

