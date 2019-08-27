Clarkston Capital Partners Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 76,237 shares with $6.67M value, down from 79,816 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 420,433 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/04/2018 – Nasdaq Completes Sale of its Public Relations Solutions and Digital Media Services Businesses to West Corporation; 19/03/2018 – First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 09/04/2018 – Atlas Fincl Holdings Announces Receipt of Notification Letter From Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – Argos Therapeutics Doesn’t Expect to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Cap Market Listing Requirements by April 24; 19/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Slumps 380 Points but the Real Damage Is in the Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 18/03/2018 – Piedmont Lithium: Made an Application to List the ADSs on the Nasdaq Cap Market; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT LASR.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 24/05/2018 – SEMAFO Signs Underground Mining Services Contract with AUMS; 23/05/2018 – FPC: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM FINDS NO REASON TO CONTEST PROPOSED BOARD

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 8,730 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 801,828 shares with $43.29 million value, down from 810,558 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $201.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Nielsen Hldgs Plc stake by 136,645 shares to 6.43M valued at $152.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 201,923 shares and now owns 3.26 million shares. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Montag A & Assocs Incorporated invested in 314,000 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Department Mb Savings Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,390 shares. Willis Counsel has 740,738 shares. Sol Co invested in 0.67% or 44,590 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 644,900 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.25% or 45,568 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates holds 333,320 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Anchor Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 46,233 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% or 84,230 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Llc holds 4.22 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Holt Limited Co Dba Holt Prtn LP accumulated 30,370 shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 2,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs holds 0.26% or 16,332 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.31% above currents $47.1 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) stake by 476,410 shares to 1.77 million valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 3,631 shares and now owns 272,416 shares. Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) was raised too.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28 million for 20.39 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11000 highest and $9300 lowest target. $99.67’s average target is 1.01% above currents $98.67 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.