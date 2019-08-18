Clarkston Capital Partners Lifted Legg Mason (LM) Position By $4.45 Million; Portolan Capital Management Cut Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Holding By $757,872

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) stake by 12.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 94,734 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH)’s stock declined 14.05%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 680,926 shares with $5.50 million value, down from 775,660 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corporation now has $136.96 million valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 100,375 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH; 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Start Consulting Work on June 1; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc acquired 164,850 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 4.82M shares with $132.06 million value, up from 4.66 million last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 526,376 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for July 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legg Mason Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4200 highest and $29 lowest target. $35.50’s average target is -2.82% below currents $36.53 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 17,036 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Profund Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,539 shares. Cambridge Inv Research has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 10,955 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Co has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 67 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 282,889 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 15,220 shares.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “It’s a â€œSignatureâ€ Summer for RLH Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RLH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Announces Update on Executed Franchise Agreements – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Cai International Inc. (CAP) stake by 93,456 shares to 268,586 valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Earthstone Energy Inc. stake by 786,620 shares and now owns 834,024 shares. J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) was raised too.