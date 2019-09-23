Clarkston Capital Partners Increases Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB); Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake by $4.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 13,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 456,781 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94M, up from 443,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 7.58 million shares traded or 38.56% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 152,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.28 million, down from 187,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 780,930 shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department reported 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.51M shares. 456,781 were reported by Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Company. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 3,993 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,713 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,230 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va holds 476,031 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Farmers Retail Bank has 0.29% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 10,713 shares. Sunbelt owns 5,994 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited accumulated 8,760 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Company has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 19,773 are owned by Choate Advsr. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.02% or 4,040 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 62,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 18,885 shares to 630,400 shares, valued at $80.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,628 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,685 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 5,263 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech stated it has 66,807 shares. 915,988 were accumulated by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 55,388 shares. Thornburg Management has invested 0.11% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 16 shares. Oakbrook Investments holds 2,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 321,394 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 494,868 were accumulated by Rgm Capital Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma has 0.1% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 11 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 344,274 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 96,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 51,345 shares to 616,664 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yeti Holdings Inc by 158,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint, CrowdStrike gain on integration announcement – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proofpoint Prices $800 Million of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint +4% as Needham predicts ‘robust year’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.