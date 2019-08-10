Clarkston Capital Partners Increases Position in Markel (MKL); Northern Trust Has Upped Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Holding by $957,268

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 1,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 46,835 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.66 million, up from 45,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.63. About 26,667 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 18,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.33M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 241,059 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,415 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Hl Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Davenport Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 24,347 shares. 21,010 are held by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Schroder Invest Management Group owns 16,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livingston Asset Mngmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.27% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 37,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 51,939 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 16,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 53,182 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $505,000 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. 100 shares valued at $101,519 were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, February 11. Connell K Bruce also bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7.

