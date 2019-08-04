Clarkston Capital Partners Increases Position in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM); Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $800,448 as Stock Declined

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 73,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.37M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 337,758 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 29,277 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 62,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 17.25 million shares traded or 83.98% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 09/03/2018 – KROGER CINCINNATI/DAYTON ASSOCIATES RATIFY CONTRACT WITH UFCW; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 113,038 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $114.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 220,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 13.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 123,319 shares to 527,907 shares, valued at $54.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,099 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).