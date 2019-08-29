Clarkston Capital Partners Holding In C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Was Has Boosted; Roundview Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 22,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.87 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 869,593 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 48.16 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Ok invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Joel Isaacson And Communications Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 109,322 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 160,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 108,881 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Dallas Securities Inc holds 97,912 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Company owns 12,266 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Continental Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 159,040 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has 81,639 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Commerce Of Delaware has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,606 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,465 shares. Moore Mgmt Lp has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.98% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 34,529 shares to 91,663 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 14,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap holds 69,742 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Stephens Ar reported 9 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 45 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Company has invested 2.15% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.11% or 12,172 shares. Cibc World invested in 0.02% or 24,156 shares. Amica Mutual Company holds 4,505 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 77,700 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset holds 0.03% or 21,236 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Inv Management Lc stated it has 6.17 million shares. 43 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. Natl Asset, a New York-based fund reported 3,744 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 74,235 shares to 55,164 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,099 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).