Clarkston Capital Partners Has Upped Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Holding By $1.82 Million; Par Capital Management Upped By $15.08 Million Its Groupon (GRPN) Holding

Par Capital Management Inc increased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 10.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 5.03M shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 54.65M shares with $193.99 million value, up from 49.62M last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 9.47M shares traded or 101.08% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc acquired 41,319 shares as Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 1.32M shares with $58.47M value, up from 1.28 million last quarter. Wiley John & Sons Inc now has $2.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 233,370 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 4.13 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 13,555 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 14,824 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.03% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Parametric Lc holds 1.53 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 1,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 196,597 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mig Capital Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 16.28 million shares. 2.05 million are owned by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Lpl Ltd reported 13,683 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc decreased International Game Technolog stake by 5.43M shares to 2.04 million valued at $26.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 54,527 shares and now owns 165,864 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Groupon (GRPN) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Groupon -2.9% as traffic challenges weigh on Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Groupon Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$45.92, Is It Time To Put John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s (NYSE:JW.A) 13% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A) (JW-B) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Finally Sees a Return to Top-Line Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.