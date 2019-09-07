Clarkston Capital Partners Has Upped Its Actuant (ATU) Holding by $4.85 Million as Share Value Declined; Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $71.54 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 420,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 453,369 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.39M, down from 874,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.28. About 519,305 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 201,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.53M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 251,068 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $335.96 million for 34.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc. C by 764,828 shares to 5.07 million shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation Holdings I.

More important recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as financials weigh, trade hopes dim – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Actuant Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 12,568 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 735,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 85 were accumulated by Paragon Mgmt Lc. Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 18,062 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 31,639 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 14,924 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 30 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 16,594 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss, a Texas-based fund reported 2.68M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 1,860 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 4,879 shares. 1,746 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co. Principal Fincl Group has 491,191 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 4.31 million shares.