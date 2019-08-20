Clarkston Capital Partners Has Upped Brown & Brown (BRO) Holding; Shoker Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $633,222

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 47,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 4.90 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.59 million, up from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 500,403 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $332.64. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.51 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Da Davidson holds 0.55% or 88,679 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kelly Lawrence W Ca has 790 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 5,576 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.77% or 58,848 shares. Riverhead Ltd Llc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10 accumulated 2.7% or 32,938 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Lp owns 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 214,405 shares. Apriem Advsr has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,042 shares. Axa invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hwg LP holds 2.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,276 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares to 362,915 shares, valued at $54.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,058 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

